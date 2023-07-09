The Miracle of Israel’s Resurrection!

We are privileged to live now — because the set time when God favors Zion and the restoration of Israel has come!

Thankfully during the Reformation, much biblical ground was recovered in the Church, such as the doctrine of sola scriptura — the complete reliance on Scripture. However, as The LIST book of atrocities against Jews documents, the most prominent leader in the Protestant Reformation, Martin Luther, also woefully engaged in virulent antisemitism toward the end of his life.

We took a prayer team to parts of Europe where the Protestant Reformation had flourished. Our mission was to believe God for an ongoing Reformation for the Church to rid itself of the error of Replacement Theology, known as supersessionism. Replacement Theology erroneously maintains that the Church has succeeded the Israelites as the definitive people of God.

The New Testament, in fact, teaches that God has a glorious future for Israel. We are presently living in a unique period of grace that is overlapping the Church Age and the rising again of Israel.

The prophecy of the elderly prophet Simeon in Luke 2 is coming to pass before our eyes. In a few short words, Simeon prophesied the history of Israel up to the present time:



“…This child [Jesus] is set for the fall and rising again of many in Israel. . . “ Luke 2:34 (emphases mine)

My friend Bob O’Dell, co-founder of Root Source, pointed out that “rising again” in Luke 2:34 is anastasis, which literally means resurrection!

Yes, we’re watching the resurrection of Israel! If only the Church could fully comprehend this! Sadly, much of the Church has been missing the plot! Key prophetic events related to the resurrected state of Israel have already happened! The Church must recognize and not oppose this wonderful prophetic phenomenon!

It’s a new day and a new chapter for the Jewish people! Despite all past misunderstandings and atrocities, I believe Israel and the remnant Church are drawing closer together as the People of the Book. While both Jews and Christians cannot condone every policy of a secular Jewish state, we must recognize that many Bible prophecies are being fulfilled about the restoration of the Jewish people to their homeland. Any church that fights against Israel’s existence is fighting the God of Israel Himself.

Because Israel is still a secular state and allows abortions and condones other anti-biblical practices, many professing Christians self-righteously point fingers at Israel and claim that God could not be associated with the state of Israel. Today’s justice-oriented younger generation is taught to see Palestinian Arabs as victims, yet short-sighted Christians who despise Zionism don’t comprehend that God said he would bring the Jewish people back to their own land before their spiritual revival.

Entire denominations have engaged in the Boycott, Divest, Sanction (BDS) movement, which harms Israel economically. Shocking antisemitism has re-emerged, but it is driving the Jewish people home to Israel!

Many pastors cater to the younger generation and refuse to teach Bible prophecy. Shamefully many fear scaring away people and losing offerings.

On top of it all, the so-called emergent Church wants to yoke with Rome rather than with God’s eternal city, Jerusalem.

Meanwhile, Israel is a miracle of preservation. Jeremiah 31:10 is a living word for today:



“Hear the word of the LORD, you nations; proclaim it in distant coastlands: ‘He who scattered Israel will gather them and keep them and will watch over his flock like a shepherd.’”



All churches must acknowledge the greatness of God and the miracle he has wrought in resurrecting the homeland for the Jewish people in the face of unspeakable hostilities.

While apostasy is growing in Western churches, it’s a different story in Africa, Asia, and oppressive regimes such as Iran. The Mohabat Iranian Christian News Agency reported that Christianity has been growing at an exponential rate in the last couple of decades in Iran, causing the Islamic government a great deal of concern. In China, it’s estimated there are more disciples of Jesus than members of the Communist Party!

Especially at this time of year, as the 9th of Av fast day approaches, I watch Zechariah 8:19, a verse that prophesies that the mourning days and the fast days of the Jewish people will be transformed into occasions of powerful rejoicing:



“…The fasts of the fourth, fifth, seventh and tenth months will become joyful and glad occasions and happy festivals for Judah…”



Accordingly, I wrote the following repentance prayer for Christians as mentioned in the devotional book “40 Days of Repentance: A Companion Guide to The LIST” leading up to the 9th of Av:

Heavenly Father, we do humble ourselves and repent on behalf of past and present atrocities of the blind and unbelieving Church. Empower the remnant Church to be watchmen on the walls. We do believe that You are restoring Israel at this time. Therefore, we pray into the words of Psalm 106:4-5: “Remember us when you show favor to your people, come to our aid when you save them, that we may enjoy the prosperity of your chosen ones, that we may share in the joy of your nation and join your inheritance in giving praise.”

Christine Darg can be reached at her website www.JerusalemChannel.tv

Link for the aforementioned books, https://www.amazon.com/40-Days-Repentance-Companion-Guide/dp/9657738121