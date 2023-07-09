Subscribe
Israel to discuss measures to boost PA

JNS

JNS

July 9, 2023

2 min read

The Israeli Security Cabinet on Sunday will discuss a series of economic and defense measures to boost the Palestinian Authority amid the deteriorating security situation in Judea and Samaria, according to Hebrew-language media reports.

The agenda will include the possible approval of a new industrial zone in Tarqumiyah, near Hebron, as well as easing the timeline for Ramallah’s debt repayments and freedom of movement for top P.A. officials.

In June, Israel green-lighted the development of a natural gas field off the coast of the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip.

According to Channel 13, Israeli security officials warned the government that the moves needed to be implemented quickly to prevent the P.A.’s possible collapse.

The initiative is also intended to weaken Iran-backed terror proxies Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad in P.A.-controlled areas of Judea and Samaria, according the reports.

Last Monday, the IDF launched a major counterterror operation in Jenin, including the entry into the Samaria city of significant ground forces.

More than 1,000 IDF troops participated in the two-day campaign, which is believed to be the largest deployment in Judea and Samaria in two decades.

Israel’s public broadcaster reported last month that Ramallah was mulling declaring bankruptcy, a decision that would entail the complete closure of official offices and thus lead to possible instability given that the P.A. is the largest employer in the areas under its control.

A large number of Palestinian security personnel have already resigned and are looking for work in the private sector, according to the report. In recent months, they have been receiving 80% of their salaries, and many have gone into debt, upon which the banks close their accounts.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told a Knesset panel recently that the P.A. would not be allowed to fail.

“We need the Palestinian Authority. We cannot allow it to collapse. We also do not want it to collapse. We are ready to help it financially. We have an interest in the P.A. continuing to work. Where it succeeds in operating, it does the job for us. And we have no interest in it falling,” said Netanyahu.

