French reporter with grenades arrested at Samaria checkpoint

A French journalist was arrested while trying to cross an IDF checkpoint near Jenin in northern Samaria with three grenades in his vehicle, the Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

The reporter, who carried an Israel Government Press Office card, arrived at the Gilboa (Jalame) Crossing, located at the 1949 Armistice Line, from the direction of Jenin on Wednesday afternoon, the ministry said. Upon inspection of his car, security personnel discovered an Israeli-made tear gas grenade and two other grenades used for riot dispersion.

A French journalist was apprehended at the IMOD Gilboa Crossing this afternoon on his way from the city of Jenin with 3 grenades in his car. He was taken into custody for further investigation by security forces. pic.twitter.com/9yx5715Bnu — Ministry of Defense (@Israel_MOD) July 5, 2023

Police were called in to safely dispose of the explosives.

The Frenchman was taken into custody for further questioning and a report was sent to the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem.

On Wednesday, the Israel Defense Forces completed a 48-hour counterterror raid in Jenin. More than 1,000 troops participated in the operation, believed to be the largest deployment in Judea and Samaria in two decades. At least 12 Palestinians were killed, all confirmed to be terrorists, and more than 100 terrorism suspects were arrested.