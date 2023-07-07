Subscribe
Study The Bible
Donate to israel365

French reporter with grenades arrested at Samaria checkpoint

No weapon formed against you Shall succeed, And every tongue that contends with you at law You shall defeat. Such is the lot of the servants of Hashem, Such their triumph through Me —declares Hashem.

Isaiah

54:

17

(the israel bible)

JNS

JNS

July 7, 2023

< 1 min read

A French journalist was arrested while trying to cross an IDF checkpoint near Jenin in northern Samaria with three grenades in his vehicle, the Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

The reporter, who carried an Israel Government Press Office card, arrived at the Gilboa (Jalame) Crossing, located at the 1949 Armistice Line, from the direction of Jenin on Wednesday afternoon, the ministry said. Upon inspection of his car, security personnel discovered an Israeli-made tear gas grenade and two other grenades used for riot dispersion.

Police were called in to safely dispose of the explosives.

The Frenchman was taken into custody for further questioning and a report was sent to the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem.

On Wednesday, the Israel Defense Forces completed a 48-hour counterterror raid in Jenin. More than 1,000 troops participated in the operation, believed to be the largest deployment in Judea and Samaria in two decades. At least 12 Palestinians were killed, all confirmed to be terrorists, and more than 100 terrorism suspects were arrested.

Share this article

Related articles

Israeli soldier killed in terrorist attack near Kedumim

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Tunnel linked Jenin terror mosque to kindergarten

JNS

JNS

Seven injured in Tel Aviv car-ramming, stabbing

JNS

JNS

Donate today to support Israel’s needy

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2023 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .