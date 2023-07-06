IDF strikes targets in Lebanon after rocket launch

The Israeli military was carrying out strikes against the site of a rocket launch from Lebanese territory on Thursday.

IDF soldiers arrived at the scene after reports of an explosion adjacent to the border town of Ghajar. It was learned that a projectile was fired from Lebanese territory and exploded next to the border in Israeli territory.

The IDF Home Front Command did not issue any special instructions for Israelis living close to the frontier.

Citing three “security sources,” the Reuters news agency initially reported that two rockets were fired from southern Lebanon, with one of them hitting Lebanese territory and the second striking near a “disputed area at the border.”

There were no immediate claims of responsibility for the rocket fire and no immediate responses from the Lebanese army or the United Nations’ peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon (UNIFIL).

Tensions have been high along the border after the Hezbollah terror group pitched two tents on the Israeli side of the demarcation line. It was reported on Sunday that the group removed one of the tents.

The outpost was set up in early April, north of the border fence but on the Israeli side of the U.N.-marked Blue Line in the Mount Dov region. The position, located across from an Israeli military base, was reportedly manned by three to eight armed terrorists.

The move comes after Jerusalem reportedly sent a message to Hezbollah threatening a confrontation unless the outpost was removed.