Subscribe
Study The Bible
Donate to israel365

IDF strikes targets in Lebanon after rocket launch

They encircle me with words of hate; they attack me without cause.

Psalms

109:

3

(the israel bible)

JNS

JNS

July 6, 2023

< 1 min read

The Israeli military was carrying out strikes against the site of a rocket launch from Lebanese territory on Thursday.

IDF soldiers arrived at the scene after reports of an explosion adjacent to the border town of Ghajar. It was learned that a projectile was fired from Lebanese territory and exploded next to the border in Israeli territory.

The IDF Home Front Command did not issue any special instructions for Israelis living close to the frontier.

Citing three “security sources,” the Reuters news agency initially reported that two rockets were fired from southern Lebanon, with one of them hitting Lebanese territory and the second striking near a “disputed area at the border.”

There were no immediate claims of responsibility for the rocket fire and no immediate responses from the Lebanese army or the United Nations’ peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon (UNIFIL).

Tensions have been high along the border after the Hezbollah terror group pitched two tents on the Israeli side of the demarcation line. It was reported on Sunday that the group removed one of the tents.

The outpost was set up in early April, north of the border fence but on the Israeli side of the U.N.-marked Blue Line in the Mount Dov region. The position, located across from an Israeli military base, was reportedly manned by three to eight armed terrorists.

The move comes after Jerusalem reportedly sent a message to Hezbollah threatening a confrontation unless the outpost was removed.

Share this article

Related articles

Israeli soldier killed as Jenin operation ends

JNS

JNS

IDF seeks to shatter Jenin’s role as terror safe haven

Yaakov Lappin

Yaakov Lappin

Israel launches major counterterror operation in Jenin

JNS

JNS

Donate today to support Israel’s needy

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2023 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .