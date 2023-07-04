Seven injured in Tel Aviv car-ramming, stabbing

A Palestinian terrorist drove his car into pedestrians at a bus stop on Pinchas Rosen Street in Tel Aviv’s northeastern Ramat Hahayal neighborhood on Tuesday.

He then got out of the vehicle and stabbed additional victims with a sharp object, police said. There were seven victims in total.

Three of the victims are in serious condition, including a 46-year-old woman with multiple systemic injuries. Two are moderately wounded and two are lightly injured.

Magen David Adom emergency medical responders have taken four of the injured to the Ichilov and Beilinson hospitals.

According to eyewitnesses, the terrorist ran over two groups of people on the sidewalk before armed civilians and a police officer intervened. An armed civilian killed the terrorist, police said.

The terrorist was identified as 23-year-old Hasin Halilah from the Palestinian village of Samua, near Hebron in Judea. He reportedly entered Israel using a valid permit issued for medical reasons.

Halilah was wearing an Israel Defense Forces uniform during the attack, according to Channel 14.

On Monday, a 14-year-old Palestinian stabbed an Israeli man in the ultra-Orthodox city of Bnei Brak.

The victim was evacuated in moderate condition to Maayanei Hayeshua Medical Center in the city, which is located east of Tel Aviv.

The Palestinian terrorist was arrested at the scene.

Earlier Monday, the Israel Defense Forces began a major counterterror operation in Jenin, including the entry into the Samaria city of significant ground forces.

The operation was widely anticipated as Palestinian attacks mounted in northern Samaria. Since the beginning of 2023, terrorists have killed 28 people in Israel.

The Hamas terrorist group praised Tuesday’s “heroic” terror attack in Tel Aviv, calling it “revenge for [the IDF operation in] Jenin.”