Subscribe
Study The Bible
Donate to israel365

‘We support Israel’s security,’ states the White House

I will bless those who bless you And curse him that curses you; And all the families of the earth Shall bless themselves by you.”

Genesis

12:

3

(the israel bible)

JNS

JNS

July 4, 2023

< 1 min read

A spokesman for the National Security Council, which advises the U.S. president, released a statement on Monday from the White House about Israel’s current operation in Jenin.

“We support Israel’s security and right to defend its people against Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad and other terrorist groups,” it stated.

The council added that it is monitoring the situation closely.

“We have no intention of occupying the refugee camp, and this is not an operation against the Palestinian Authority,” stated Brig. Gen. Daniel Hagari, a spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces. “We will create a sequence of operations in the northern part of the West Bank.”

Michael Herzog, Israeli ambassador to the United States, described Jenin as “a major hub of terrorism and an Iranian stronghold close to Israeli population centers.”

“No nation would sit idly by as terrorists strike its citizens,” he said.

Share this article

Related articles

Israel’s President to Address Congress on July 19

JNS

JNS

Israelis poll second in favorable view of the US – survey

Staff Writer

Staff Writer

Biden admin embracing BDS – Friedman

JNS

JNS

Donate today to support Israel’s needy

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2023 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .