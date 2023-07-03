Subscribe
Study The Bible
Donate to israel365

IDF strikes ‘terrorist operations center’ in extensive Jenin effort

For they cannot sleep unless they have done evil; Unless they make someone fall they are robbed of sleep.

Proverbs

4:

16

(the israel bible)

JNS

JNS

July 3, 2023

2 min read

Videos circulated on social media of a large number of Israeli military vehicles entering the Jenin camp, where the Israel Defense Forces confirmed it was targeting terrorist infrastructure.

“The Jenin Camp is a terrorist stronghold,” the IDF tweeted. “We will not stand by idle while terrorists continue to harm civilians using Jenin Camp as a hideout.” It shared a video with further context.

Israel Nitzan, acting consul general in the Consulate General of Israel in New York, called the operation, which has been named Home and Garden (Bayit V’gan), an “extensive counterterrorism effort.”

Nitzan added that the IDF struck “a joint terrorist operations center, which served as the joint operational command center for the Jenin Camp and terrorist operatives of the ‘Jenin Brigade.’”

Terrorists would gather before and after attacks in the command center, which sheltered those wanted in terror attacks, Nitzan stated. It is also a “site for weapons and explosives” and “a hub for coordination and communication among the terrorists.”

The terrorist operations center is located mere steps from a hospital, a school, and a United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) school, per a map that Nitzan shared.

“Iran continues to arm, train and finance terrorists in Judea and Samaria,” tweeted Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-N.Y.). “I wholeheartedly support Israel’s right to self-defense and will continue fighting against the mullahs in Iran supporting these terrorists.”

Joe Truzman, a research analyst at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies’ Long War Journalwrote that the Israeli operation in Jenin wasn’t unexpected.

“Militant groups backed by Iran have been fomenting chaos in the West Bank for more than two years,” he said. “Israeli authorities recognized that the situation was becoming critical, and thus made the decision to take action.”
Videos that circulated purported to show airstrikes, fires and gunmen mobilizing. There are reports of at least one person—and perhaps three—killed and of injuries.

Share this article

Related articles

Terrorists target Israeli soldiers in drive-by near Nablus

JNS

JNS

Israeli soldier, K-9 recover together in hospital

JNS

JNS

Israel kills 3 terrorists in Samaria drone strike

JNS

JNS

Donate today to support Israel’s needy

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2023 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .