Subscribe
Study The Bible
Donate to israel365

Syrian anti-aircraft battery hit after missile explodes over Israel

The Arameans fled, and Yisrael pursued them; but King Ben-hadad of Aram escaped on a horse with other horsemen.

Kings

20:

20

(the israel bible)

JNS

JNS

July 2, 2023

< 1 min read

Israeli fighter jets struck an anti-aircraft battery in Syrian territory on Saturday night after a Syrian anti-aircraft missile exploded in Israeli airspace, the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement.

The missile exploded over southern Israel, with shrapnel found in the Bedouin town of Rahat. The IDF said that there were no casualties, and no special instructions were issued following the incident. No sirens were activated. Residents of the south and center reported hearing the explosion.

“It fell right next to the children’s bedroom, we were very lucky,” a Rahat resident was quoted as saying by Kan News.

Simultaneously with the missile’s detonation shortly after midnight, Syrian media reported air defenses had responded to an Israeli aerial attack in the Homs area in the western part of the country. 

The Israeli attack came from northeast of Beirut, and caused material damage, Syria’s official SANA news agency reported.

Rahat is some 257 miles from Homs and around 142 miles from the Syrian border. Reports indicated that the Syrian missile was a Russian-made S-200 long-range surface-to-air missile.

Share this article

Related articles

Threat against Netanyahu found at brother Yoni’s grave

JNS

JNS

12 Israelis arrested in connection with riots in Arab villages

JNS

JNS

Arab MK poses on Temple Mount; calls for Palestinian state to be established at site

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Plant trees in Israel’s strategic Biblical heartland to solidify Israel’s control over Judea and Samaria.

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2023 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .