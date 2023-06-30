Subscribe
Study The Bible
Donate to israel365

Palestinian Authority may declare bankruptcy

Repute is preferable to great wealth Grace is better than silver and gold.

Proverbs

22:

1

(the israel bible)

JNS

JNS

June 30, 2023

< 1 min read

The Palestinian Authority is mulling the possibility of declaring financial bankruptcy, Kan Reshet Bet, Israel’s Public Broadcasting service, reported on Wednesday.

The decision would entail the complete closure of P.A. government offices, leading to possible instability in Judea and Samaria, as the P.A. is the largest employer in the areas under its control.

A large number of Palestinian security personnel have already resigned and are looking for work in the private sector, the news site reported. In recent months, they have been receiving 80% of their salaries, and many have gone into debt, upon which the banks close their accounts.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told a Knesset panel recently that the P.A. would not be allowed to fail.

“We need the Palestinian Authority. We cannot allow it to collapse. We also do not want it to collapse. We are ready to help it financially. We have an interest in the P.A. continuing to work. Where it succeeds in operating, it does the job for us. And we have no interest in it falling,” said Netanyahu, according to Kan.

Tensions are already high in Judea and Samaria, as the P.A. appears to have effectively lost control of northern Samaria, and violence has increased dramatically.

More right-wing members of Netanyahu’s coalition have called for a tougher military response following a string of incidents, including a terror attack near the Samaria community of Eli on June 20 that left four Israelis dead, and an Israeli military operation that ran into tough resistance in Jenin, requiring the unusual use of an Apache gunship to ensure soldiers’ safe extraction.

On Monday, two rockets were launched by terrorists in Jenin, though without warheads.

Middle East Form

$
Personal Info

Credit Card Info
This is a secure SSL encrypted payment.

Donation Total: $100.00

Share this article

Related articles

President Xi Tells Abbas: China Supports Palestinian “legitimate national rights”

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

US envoy sought to advance Iran deal in low-key Oman visit

JNS

JNS

Palestinians celebrate Erdogan victory in Turkey election by chanting Muslim call to massacre Jews

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Donate to the Middle East category

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Middle East Form

$
Personal Info

Credit Card Info
This is a secure SSL encrypted payment.

Donation Total: $100.00

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2023 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .