Muslims nearly 40% of Jerusalem residents

Yerushalayim built up, a city knit together, to which tribes would make pilgrimage, the tribes of Hashem, —as was enjoined upon Yisrael— to praise the name of Hashem.

Psalms

122:

3

(the israel bible)

JNS

JNS

June 30, 2023

< 1 min read

Nearly four in 10 Jerusalemites are Muslim, statistics released Tuesday by the Central Bureau of Statistics show.

Some 371,000 Muslims live in Israel’s capital, making up 38% of residents, according to the figures published for the current Eid al-Adha holiday.

In all, 1.75 million Muslims live in Israel, representing 18% of the country’s population of nearly 10 million.

The country’s Muslim population rose by 2.2% last year, down slightly from 2.3% the previous year.

Israeli Muslim women now have an average of three children, a figure similar to that of Jewish women, after two decades of decline in the fertility rate in Muslim society. Yet the Muslim population in Israel remains very young, with nearly a third under the age of 14, while less than 5% are over the age of 65.

About 75% of Israelis are Jews and 5% are Christians.

