Ted Cruz: Biden admin ‘pathologically obsessed with undermining Israel’

Following an announcement from the Biden administration that it will cut scientific and technological cooperation with areas that Israel recovered in the 1967 war, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) slammed the White House for its inconsistency.

“Joe Biden and Biden administration officials are pathologically obsessed with undermining Israel. Since day one of their administration they have launched campaigns against our Israeli allies that are granular, whole of government and done in secret,” the Republican stated.

Cruz said he will do all that he can to reverse the decision and “such antisemitic discrimination by the U.S. government in the future.”

“The State Department is telling the entire U.S. government not to cooperate with Jews in Judea and Samaria. And of course it was sent to Congress in secret, and only revealed because reporters found out,” Cruz stated. “The Biden administration defends funding scientific research in Wuhan with the Chinese Communist Party, but they’re discriminating against and banning cooperation with Jews based on where they live.”

Morton Klein, national president of the Zionist Organization of America, issued a statement joining Cruz.

“The ZOA condemns the Biden administration’s reinstatement of a discriminatory, antisemitic boycott of research, development, science and technology cooperation and joint projects with Israel, in lawful Jewish areas that invading Arab nations seized from the Jewish people in 1948-1949, which Israel recaptured and liberated in the defensive 1967 war,” ZOA stated.

The ZOA statement noted that nearly one-fifth of the students at Ariel University—which is impacted by the boycott—in Samaria are Arabs.

“This boycott targeting Jews will end up also hurting local Arabs, hurt the cause of peaceful co-existence, politicize science and set back scientific advancements that could have benefited the U.S., the Middle East and the whole world,” ZOA stated.

“It may also inspire more Palestinian Arab terrorism giving the anti-Israel extremists and terrorists an ugly victory,” it added. “The ZOA has often pointed out that boycotts of Jewish businesses harm Arab workers as well as Jewish workers. Similarly, this Biden/Blinken boycott aimed at Jews will do widespread harm beyond its Jewish target.”