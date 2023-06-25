Cypriot intelligence foils Iranian plot targeting Israelis

Cypriot intelligence services have thwarted an Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) attack against Israelis in the country, the country’s media reported on Sunday.

State intelligence services captured a number of suspects through a coordinated operation with “Western partners,” apparently the United States and Israel, according to Ynet.

The movements of the terror cell were closely followed over the past few months. The cell operated out of the northern side of the island, which is controlled by Turkey. They dispatched operatives from there into Greek Cyprus, according to the report.

The main suspect managed to escape, but equipment was located that could have been used to carry out an attack. Depending on where the investigation leads, Cyprus may issue an international arrest warrant against the suspect.

This is the second incident in Cyprus in as many years in which the IRGC has reportedly targeted Israelis.

In 2021, an Azeri citizen traveling on a Russian passport was arrested in Cyprus for planning to target Israeli businessmen.

The suspect, 38, was arrested in Engomi, in western Nicosia, following an undercover investigation. At the time of his arrest, he was in possession of a handgun equipped with a silencer, and is said to have been casing the office building where the headquarters of billionaire tycoon Teddy Sagi are located.

Sagi, 49, is the founder of gambling software company Playtech and owns Camden Market in London. He shares his time between the United Kingdom, Cyprus and Israel. According to Forbes, he is worth $5.6 billion, making him the fourth richest person in Israel.