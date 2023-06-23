Israeli soldier, K-9 recover together in hospital

Images circulated on social media of an injured Israel Defense Forces dog recovering alongside his handler, who was also wounded. Both came under fire in Jenin on June 19, with the dog, whose name is Dago, reportedly refusing to leave the soldier’s side at Rambam Hospital in Haifa.
The dog and soldier come from Oketz, the IDF canine unit.
“The links between dogs and soldiers are very important during a military operation and are an integral part of the unit’s characteristics,” per the division.
This @IDF canine hero is being treated alongside his IDF handler.
Dago, an IDF dog, was with soldiers in a vehicle hit by an IED in Jenin. He was evacuated by helicopter with the wounded and sent for an urgent CT scan that revealed internal bleeding and a pelvic fracture. pic.twitter.com/js3KuoKJQt
— Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) June 19, 2023