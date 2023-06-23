Subscribe
Israeli soldier, K-9 recover together in hospital

A righteous man knows the needs of his beast, But the compassion of the wicked is cruelty.

Proverbs

12:

10

(the israel bible)

JNS

JNS

June 23, 2023

< 1 min read

Images circulated on social media of an injured Israel Defense Forces dog recovering alongside his handler, who was also wounded. Both came under fire in Jenin on June 19, with the dog, whose name is Dago, reportedly refusing to leave the soldier’s side at Rambam Hospital in Haifa.

The dog and soldier come from Oketz, the IDF canine unit.

“The links between dogs and soldiers are very important during a military operation and are an integral part of the unit’s characteristics,” per the division.

