Subscribe
Study The Bible
Donate to israel365

Trump: No Jared and Ivanka roles in future administration

Plans are foiled for want of counsel, But they succeed through many advisers.

Proverbs

15:

22

(the israel bible)

JNS

JNS

June 23, 2023

< 1 min read

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, who had roles in the previous Trump administration, would not have official positions in a future one, former President Donald Trump said in an interview with Fox News host Bret Baier.

“You know why?” Trump said. “It’s too painful for the family.”

Last November, Ivanka and Jared had said they wouldn’t be part of the Trump campaign. But Trump’s recent statement is the first formal one revealing that the two would play no role in a future administration.

“Look, I’m out. I’m really out,” Kushner said late last year. Reportedly, he was responding to his father-in-law having dined with Ye (Kanye West) and Nick Fuentes, a white supremacist.

Share this article

Related articles

US State Department doubles down on equating terrorists with Jewish settlers

JNS

JNS

65 senators support adding Israel to US Visa Waiver Program

JNS

JNS

US Ambassador Slammed for Equating Jewish Victims to Hamas Terrorists

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Donate today to support Israel’s needy

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2023 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .