Trump: No Jared and Ivanka roles in future administration

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, who had roles in the previous Trump administration, would not have official positions in a future one, former President Donald Trump said in an interview with Fox News host Bret Baier.

“You know why?” Trump said. “It’s too painful for the family.”

Last November, Ivanka and Jared had said they wouldn’t be part of the Trump campaign. But Trump’s recent statement is the first formal one revealing that the two would play no role in a future administration.

“Look, I’m out. I’m really out,” Kushner said late last year. Reportedly, he was responding to his father-in-law having dined with Ye (Kanye West) and Nick Fuentes, a white supremacist.