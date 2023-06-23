New outpost established near site of Samaria terror attack

A new outpost community was established in the Binyamin Region of Samaria on Wednesday night, near where Palestinian terrorists murdered four Israeli civilians earlier in the week.

Called “Hamore,” it is located between the towns of Eli and Ma’ale Levona.

יומיים לאחר הטבח: שכונה חדשה “המור” הוקמה בבנימין https://t.co/fWTsoXjDUy pic.twitter.com/qy2IFBA1HJ — ערוץ 7 (@arutz7heb) June 22, 2023

According to its founders, Hamore strengthens the Jewish hold on the area by creating a sequence of communities with Givat HaRoa’a and Givat Harel.

“The army must fight the enemy and enter the nests of terrorism. The settlement must work to deepen its roots. The residents of [the] Binyamin [region] are pioneers and determined to strengthen the settlement bloc and the succession of settlements in the region,” said Israel Gantz, head of the Binyamin Regional Council.

Tuesday’s shooting, which claimed the lives of four Israelis and wounded four others, took place at a restaurant and gas station located on the highway overlooked by Eli.

The two terrorists were killed, and on Wednesday night the IDF mapped their homes for demolition.

In response to the terrorist attack, the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday announced the immediate advancement of planning for 1,000 new housing units in Eli.