65 senators support adding Israel to US Visa Waiver Program

JNS

JNS

June 22, 2023

< 1 min read

Allowing Israel to join the U.S. Visa Waiver Program would “significantly increase the potential for both tourism and business travel,” according to a letter penned by 65 senators to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Sens. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) and Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) led the bipartisan group of legislators.

The move would allow Israelis, like citizens of countries already in the program, to be exempt from needing a travel visa for visits of up to 90 days.

“Israel is a key U.S. ally and trading partner. Waiving the visa requirement for Israelis visiting America reflects these strong ties and will only deepen the relationship to the mutual benefit of both countries,” said AIPAC, which applauded the letter.

