Victims of Eli terror attack laid to rest

JNS

JNS

June 21, 2023

< 1 min read

Hundreds of Israelis paid their last respects on Tuesday to Elisha Anteman and Harel Massoud, two victims of the Palestinian terror attack near Eli the same day.

The funerals of Ofer Fairman of Eli and Nachman Mordoff will take place on Wednesday.

Anteman, 17, a 12th-grade student at a seminary in Eli, was buried in Eli.

Massoud, 21, a resident of Yad Binyamin, had just completed his military service. He was laid to rest in nearby Nahal Sorek.

Eulogizing her son, Harel, Yael Massoud said, “Our beautiful Haralush. I can’t understand that you are not here with us. How can we talk about you in the past tense? You have only just been released from the army, from the most rigid framework, and you have only blossomed. Now that you have finally started to live, to fulfill your dream And to settle the land you loved—now she is taking you to the depths of her land.”

The four Israelis were killed, and four others wounded, when two Palestinian terrorists arrived at a gas station near the community of Eli, in the Binyamin region north of Jerusalem, and fired on diners at an eatery there. Morel Nikkel, a security guard from Eli, returned fire, killing one of the terrorists. The second was killed in a shootout with Israeli security forces in the village of Tubas several hours later.

Hamas claimed the two terrorists, Muhannad Shehadeh and Khaled Mustafa Sabah, as members. The Israel Defense Forces has begun mapping out and measuring their homes for demolition, though their families are expected to file a legal appeal.

