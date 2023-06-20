Subscribe
Study The Bible
Donate to israel365

Three Jewish leaders named to US heritage government agency

You shall appoint magistrates and officials for your tribes, in all the settlements that Hashem your God is giving you

Deuteronomy

16:

18

(the israel bible)

JNS

JNS

June 20, 2023

< 1 min read

U.S. President Joe Biden named three Jewish leaders to the U.S. Commission for the Preservation of America’s Heritage Abroad, a nearly-40-year-old U.S. government agency that helps protect endangered cemeteries, monuments and historic buildings in Eastern and Central Europe.

Rabbi Abba Cohen, vice president for government affairs and Washington director of Agudath Israel of America; Joseph Douek, a businessman and philanthropist; and Yair Robinson, senior rabbi at Congregation Beth Emeth, a Reform synagogue In Wilmington, Del., were tapped for the position on June 16.

The commission was created following “the Holocaust and 45 years of atheist Communist governments,” according to its website. “The Holocaust annihilated much of Europe’s Jewish population, killing most Jews and forcing others to flee. In many countries, none were left to continue to care for the communal properties that represented a historic culture in the area and have importance within the Jewish religion.”

Share this article

Related articles

Putin: ‘I have Jewish friends but Zelensky is a disgrace to Jewish people’

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Mazal Tov! Donald Trump Celebrates Granddaughter’s Bat Mitzvah

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

New groups provide platform for Jews disenchanted with Left

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Donate today to support Israel’s needy

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2023 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .