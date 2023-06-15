Subscribe
AJC announces effort to assist with federal plan to counter antisemitism

They encircle me with words of hate; they attack me without cause.

Psalms

109:

3

(the israel bible)

JNS

JNS

June 15, 2023

June 15, 2023

Ted Deutch, CEO of the American Jewish Committee (AJC), said on Monday that the group would launch a task force to help “ensure that the White House action plan becomes a reality in ways that will keep the Jewish community safe, secure, and strong.”

Deutch was at the AJC’s annual meeting in Tel Aviv when he laid out the plan to provide support on the more than 100 specific actions “the federal government will pursue to keep the Jewish community safe.”

AJC plans to tap into interreligious partnerships and call on its network of experts worldwide. It will also utilize its 25 regional offices in America to work with state and local governments.

The AJC is among the groups that contributed to the development of the plan. Three months before the plan’s release, the ACJ brought to the White House a group of international envoys who offered their suggestions on combating antisemitism. Many of the ideas from the meeting made it into the released U.S. National Strategy to Counter Antisemitism.

