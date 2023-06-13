Mazal Tov! Donald Trump Celebrates Granddaughter’s Bat Mitzvah

Arabella Rose Kushner, the eldest daughter of Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, celebrated her Bat Mitzvah over the weekend. Ivanka, the daughter of former US President Donald Trump, announced on Tuesday.

The Bat Mitzvah is when a Jewish girl comes of age at 12 years and the relevant Biblical commandments are now incumbent upon her. Prior to this point, the parents are responsible for their daughter’s actions.

Arabella was born on July 17th, 2011, corresponding to the 15th of Tammuz in the Hebrew calendar. Significantly, the Hebrew birthday of the former president’s granddaughter falls on the Fourth of July this year.

“With an abundance of love and immense pride, Jared and I celebrated our daughter Arabella’s Bat Mitzvah this past weekend,” Ivanka Trump wrote on Instagram Tuesday morning.

“We reflect on the weekend with full hearts and an abundance of joy and gratitude. From her commitment to feeding hungry families through the Jewish Community Service Kosher Food Bank to supporting children with special needs through her work volunteering with the Friendship Circle and Whispering Manes, Arabella’s giving heart and commitment to making a positive impact embodies the spirit of this special milestone.”

“May her Bat Mitzvah be the beginning of a beautiful and fulfilling chapter in her life.”

“We reflect on the weekend with full hearts and an abundance of joy and gratitude. From her commitment to feeding hungry families through the Jewish Community Service Kosher Food Bank to supporting children with special needs through her work volunteering with the Friendship Circle and Whispering Manes, Arabella’s giving heart and commitment to making a positive impact embodies the spirit of this special milestone.”

“May her Bat Mitzvah be the beginning of a beautiful and fulfilling chapter in her life.”

While some media implied that the former president was excluded from the festivities, Business Insider reported that the arrangements for the celebration were made by her proud grandfather, Donald Trump.

“Thank you Dad and Melania for arranging such a sweet celebration for Arabella,” Ivanka wrote.

Multiple photos posted on Instagram showed Arabella with her grandfather and her step-grandmother.

Ivanka converted to Judaism before marrying Jared Kushner in 2009 and they have led an Orthodox lifestyle.