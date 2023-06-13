Subscribe
Study The Bible
Four Israeli motorists wounded in Samaria shooting

They encircle me with words of hate; they attack me without cause.

Psalms

109:

3

(the israel bible)

JNS

JNS

June 13, 2023

< 1 min read

Four Israelis were wounded in a terrorist attack on Tuesday near the Rihan Crossing in northwestern Samaria.

Magen David Adom emergency medical personnel treated one victim at the scene for a wound to his upper body before evacuating him to the hospital in stable condition.

Three other people were reportedly lightly injured by subsequent gunfire.

Israeli forces launched a manhunt for the perpetrator or perpetrators.

On May 30, a 32-year-old Israeli man was killed in a nearby terrorist shooting, close to the Jewish community of Hermesh in northwestern Samaria.

Meir Tamari sustained a bullet wound to the upper body. He received treatment at the scene before being evacuated by helicopter to Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in Hadera, where he was pronounced dead.

Tamari is survived by his wife and two children, ages 1 and 3.

This is a developing story.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .