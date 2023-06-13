Israel and the Ring of Fire

Israel is the beloved nation of the Jewish people and the land chosen by God Himself as His special place. Evangelical Christians, because of a deep, heartfelt, love for God therefore also love the land of Israel and the Jewish people.

Ancient records detailing the history of Israel dating back thousands of years are fraught with wars and dispersions. Israel’s modern-day existence over the past 75 years has been an upstream battle of defensive measures because of murderous regimes. Tenseness often pervades the atmosphere and right now Israel is on the brink of a fight for her existence.

While some may disagree, likely this anticipated outbreak of war is not the biblical battle outlined in Ezekiel 38. However, it is another great battle, and it seems imminent at almost any moment.

Recently, the Isaiah 62 Global 21 Days of Prayer and Fasting took place between May 7-28. Millions of Evangelicals around the world prayed for Israel’s safety and security. It is a timely and welcome prayer event and it doesn’t take prophecy to understand that something is about to happen. All it takes is a brief glance at the daily news.

For those who want physical signs of the times look no further than the loud Call to Action (CTA) by the Islamic regime’s ayatollahs who are and have been for many years, screaming “death to Israel.” Beyond the rhetoric is the fact that elite members of the Iranian army have effectively surrounded Israel with its proxy armies situated to the south of Israel in Gaza, to Israel’s north in Lebanon, in Syria, and the Golan Heights. Palestinians to the east and to the south will join any Muslim call to drive Israel off her land from “the river to the sea.”

At this moment, without exaggeration, hundreds of thousands of rockets and missiles, some with precision-guided systems, are aimed at Israel. With Iran working overtime to develop nuclear weaponry, a major conflict is coming sooner than later.

Fortunately, vigilance is a watchword for Israel’s government leaders, the IDF military strategists, and her multi-layered security organizations and vast intelligence networks. They have been planning and coordinating for such a scenario for many years. The bottom line is that the IDF will be forced to fight on multiple fronts against overwhelming odds. Rest assured major plans have been developed for the movement of Israeli populations to areas where the people will be as safe as possible. However, no part of Israel will be untouched. Hospitals with underground facilities have already been built and are in operation. Years ago Israel endeavored to relocate their blood supply to underground facilities around the country. Even with major preparations already in place, it is tacitly understood that tens of thousands of Israelis would be killed and injured in time of war on multiple fronts.

Iran has gotten away with foiling the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) over the years and has now enriched its uranium to near 84%. It is on the cuff of the 90% break-point of being useable for nuclear bombs. Experts expect this to happen within a few weeks. Iran declares the uranium is for peaceful use however, at the same time they have been enriching uranium, they have constructed a ballistic missile system capable of hitting Israel far inside the country and in multiple locations simultaneously. Moreover, Iran has built a very deep underground arms facility purportedly beyond the reach of America’s well-known bunker buster bomb, the most powerful in the world.

There is a way, with help from the U.S. and God (and not in this order), to effectively destroy Iran’s buried munitions but this depends on American willingness to support Israel, the only democracy and America’s only true ally in the Middle East. Here is the opportunity for the American administration to step up to the plate. This should not be a topic for discussion but rather a predetermined course of action. Israel’s safety equals America’s safety.

If Israel waits to respond to an attack, she may very well lose. Tens of thousands of innocent lives may be extinguished in the scenario she faces. The land would be torn apart and perhaps even destroyed. There is only one option to reasonably save herself with minimal cost of human suffering. Just as Israel did in 1967 when it was encircled by massive Arab armies poised to strike, Israel surprised the world and did a preemptive strike. She had no choice.

Today Israel will have to do the same, and very soon. This time it will be as much about striking Iran’s nuclear facilities as it is to fight on all fronts along Israel’s borders. Such a major battle plan may be the largest, most complex of its kind in the history of mankind. It is now clearly understood why a serious call for Christian prayer for Israel went out. The ring of fire around Israel is expanding. We cannot let up in standing with, and praying for, Israel and her people, and for the peace of Jerusalem.