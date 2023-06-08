Subscribe
Study The Bible
Donate to israel365

Nides approved nearly $1 million grant to support delegitimizing Israel

I will bless those who bless you And curse him that curses you; And all the families of the earth Shall bless themselves by you.”

Genesis

12:

3

(the israel bible)

JNS

JNS

June 8, 2023

< 1 min read

Thomas Nides, the outgoing U.S. ambassador to Israel, personally signed off on nearly $1 million in grants to fund investigations of Israel for “documentation of legal or security sector violations and housing, land and property rights,” Adam Kredo reported in The Washington Free Beacon.

Citing documents the America First Legal Foundation received in a Freedom of Information Act request, Kredo reported that Nides approved the U.S. State Department to provide $987,654 for organizations accusing Israel of human-rights abuses.

A congressional investigation last year centered on these tax-payer-funded monies with critics claiming that it fit hand-in-glove with the BDS movement’s tactics and objective.

“As a policy matter, it is wholly unacceptable for the State Department to fund NGOs to delegitimize and isolate Israel,” critics wrote last year. At the time, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) said that the Biden administration was using “American taxpayer money to subsidize the international NGO campaign to demonize and isolate Israel.”

“The ambassador’s involvement in the funding effort is certain to attract congressional scrutiny as Israel’s defenders on Capitol Hill worry the Biden administration is alienating the Jewish state,” Kredo reported.

Share this article

Related articles

No greater US ally than Israel, Rep. Mike Bost tells US-Israel Leaders Summit

JNS

JNS

Tens of thousands attend NYC Celebrate Israel parade

JNS

JNS

Kamala Harris to celebrate US-Israel ‘unshakeable bond’ at embassy event

JNS

JNS

Donate today to support Israel’s needy

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2023 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .