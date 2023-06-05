Tens of thousands attend NYC Celebrate Israel parade

The Celebrate Israel Parade marched up Manhattan’s 5th Avenue on Sunday, marking New York City’s solidarity with the Jewish state and celebrating the 75th anniversary of Israel’s founding.

The traditional parade, billed as “the world’s largest expression of solidarity with the Jewish state,” proceeds from 57th Street to 74th Street. This year’s was the 58th annual parade, which has run since 1965, and is produced by the Jewish Community Relations Council of New York.

More than 40,000 people took part in the festive event, which featured 30 floats, musical performances, politicians and celebrities. Among those participating were New York Governor Kathy Hochul, New York City Mayor Eric Adams and U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer.

Several Israeli government ministers also marched with the parade, including Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli, Public Diplomacy Minister Galit Distel Atbaryan and Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu.

“Grateful to march with New York’s Jewish community at the Celebrate Israel parade!” tweeted Hochul. “New York is home to the largest Jewish population outside of Israel, and I’m proud to once again celebrate our special bond.”

“I’m so proud to be mayor of the city with the largest Jewish population anywhere outside of Israel—and even prouder to march side by side our Jewish community in today’s #CelebrateIsrael parade,” Mayor Adams tweeted.

Ruth Westheimer, celebrity sex therapist and long-time Israel supporter, celebrated her 95th birthday waving from a convertible in the parade.