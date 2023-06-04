June 4 is third annual Holocaust Survivor Day

Three years ago, the Jewish Community Center (JCC) in Krakow, Poland, launched Holocaust Survivor Day, a June 4 celebration that has since spread worldwide.

“Survivors are our treasure and our heroes, living reminders of the strength of the Jewish spirit to rise above evil and maintain its humanity,” said Jonathan Ornstein, executive director of JCC Krakow.

The Jewish Federations of North America, World Zionist Organization and more than 60 other Jewish organizations are now a part of the celebration—amid many that commemorate those whose lives were lost in the Holocaust—of the myriad contributions of those who survived.

Events will take place globally, including in the United States, Israel, Europe and Australia.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams will recognize the day this weekend, hosting 40 survivors at an event at Gracie Mansion. Other observations in the United States have been coordinated by Kavod Shef (“Survivors of the Holocaust Emergency Fund”) and the Seed the Dream Foundation.

“As we mark Holocaust Survivor Day, we must honor and support survivors who are still here among us. They are our heroes. They are our teachers. They are our inspiration,” said Marcy Gringlas, president and co-founder of Seed the Dream.