Israeli Minister Apologizes for Protest at Evangelical Prayer Event

As evangelical Christians gathered at the Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast held in a special session in the Knesset on Wednesday, an opposition lawmaker and former Minister of Religious Affairs Matan Kahana apologized for an anti-proselytizing demonstration by ultra-Orthodox Jews outside the Davidson Archaeological Park held earlier this week.

Kahana began by emphasizing the growing friendship between evangelicals and Israel.

“My friends, I am happy and delighted to be here with all of you today,” Kahana said. “For you are those who love Israel with all your heart. We are facing a challenging period and the constant and especially genuine friendship that you have for the Jewish people is so important and significant.”

He emphasized that Israel still faces grave existential threats, such as the threat posed by Iran’s nuclear program. He added that antisemitism is reemerging and evangelical friends of Israel are key in countering that threat.

“Constant accusations are made that Israel is an apartheid state,” Kahana said, calling on the attendees to “go out to the streets of Israel and tell the world what you see.”

He ended his address by apologizing for the unruly counter-demonstration.

“A few days ago, some extremists, demonstrators shouted at a group of visitors to the holy places,” Kahana, the official Knesset host of the 2023 Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast, was quoted as saying by All Israel News. “The holy places are open to all and should remain like this. I would like to emphasize that shouting at the people who are the great supporters of Israel is counterproductive. I would like to take this opportunity to apologize for this behavior on behalf of the Knesset.”

Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast is a prayer movement initiated and chaired by the former Knesset Member Robert Ilatov, co-chaired by U.S. Congresswoman Michele Bachmann, and administered by the JPB director Albert Veksler. JPB, as a global movement that brings government leaders and key influencers worldwide to pray for the peace of Jerusalem and Israel’s prosperity.

The movement is based on praying for Jerusalem as described in Psalms 122.

Pray for the well-being of Yerushalayim; “May those who love you be at peace. Psalm 122:6