Subscribe
Study The Bible
Donate to israel365

CUNY condemns law student’s commencement ‘hate speech’

They encircle me with words of hate; they attack me without cause.

Psalms

109:

3

(the israel bible)

JNS

JNS

June 2, 2023

< 1 min read

A few days after video footage recirculated on social media of an antisemitic commencement speech by a law student at City University of New York on May 12, the public university’s board of trustees and chancellor renounced the talk as “hate speech.”

The student, Fatima Mohammed, who is also an activist, had accused Israel of indiscriminately murdering and fomenting lynch mobs. The Jewish state is a “project of settler colonialism” and perpetuates “the ongoing nakba,” she added.

In the statement, CUNY chancellor Félix V. Matos Rodríguez and the board began by recognizing the importance of free speech, a “foundation of higher education.” But they distinguished that from hate speech, which has “no place on our campuses or in our city, our state or our nation.”

Mohammed’s words were “hate speech as they were a public expression of hate toward people and communities based on their religion, race or political affiliation,” the university leadership stated.

The talk was “particularly unacceptable at a ceremony celebrating the achievements of a wide diversity of graduates” and is incompatible with CUNY’s founding principles, they added. 

“We cannot and will not condone hateful rhetoric on our campuses,” they stated.

CUNY has faced recent criticism of antisemitic behavior. An April 6 New York Post op-ed referred to it as “America’s most antisemitic university.”

Share this article

Related articles

Ukraine more antisemitic than Russia: ADL survey

JNS

JNS

Amnesty International board member denies Israel’s existence

JNS

JNS

Abbas signs decree criminalizing ‘nakba’ denial

JNS

JNS

Donate today to support Israel’s needy

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2023

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .