Kamala Harris to celebrate US-Israel ‘unshakeable bond’ at embassy event

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will celebrate the “unshakeable” U.S.-Israel bond and will “reaffirm the United States’ ironclad commitment to Israel’s security” in a June 6 talk, an unnamed White House official told Axios.

The vice president is expected to deliver the speech at the National Building Museum, several blocks away from the U.S. Capitol and the White House, at an Israeli embassy celebration of the Jewish state’s 75th anniversary.

Previous vice presidents, including Joe Biden, now U.S. president, and Mike Pence, have attended the event in the past, Axios reported.

Harris and Biden have criticized Israeli judicial reform, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has yet to receive a White House invitation since returning to head the government.

In September 2021, Harris was addressing a group of students at George Mason University in Virginia when a student asked her about the US policy of supporting Israel and accused Israel of carrying out an “ethnic genocide”. Harris responded by saying she was “glad” the student spoke up.

“Your voice, your perspective, your experience, your truth cannot be suppressed, and it must be heard,” she said.