Subscribe
Study The Bible
Donate to israel365

Abbas signs decree criminalizing ‘nakba’ denial

Ha! Those who write out evil writs And compose iniquitous documents,

Isaiah

10:

1

(the israel bible)

JNS

JNS

June 1, 2023

< 1 min read

Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas has signed a presidential decree making it a criminal offense to deny the nakba.

Nakba means “disaster” or “catastrophe” in Arabic, and is used by Palestinians to refer to the establishment of modern-day Israel on May 14, 1948.

The decree states that anyone found guilty of denying the nakba faces up to two years in jail.

It defines the nakba as “a crime against humanity” carried out by the “Zionist gangs,” Israel’s Channel 12 reported.

The decree comes just weeks after Abbas, at an event at the United Nations, compared Israel and mainstream Jews to Goebbels, the Nazi propaganda chief who played a key role in the genocide of Europe’s Jews.

The first official “U.N. Nakba Day,” held at the world body in New York earlier this month, was boycotted by the United States and more than 45 other countries.

Share this article

Related articles

Nikki Haley: ‘Antisemitism is not hard to define if you’re serious about stopping it’

JNS

JNS

‘No doubt’ who killed 11 at Pittsburgh synagogue, says defense attorney

JNS

JNS

US Jewish groups take no time in responding to White House antisemitism plan

JNS

JNS

Donate today to support Israel’s needy

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2023

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .