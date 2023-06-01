Nikki Haley: ‘Antisemitism is not hard to define if you’re serious about stopping it’

“Joe Biden is pandering to the radical left and siding with Israel’s enemies,” Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley tweeted on May 26. “It’s shameful.”

The former South Carolina governor and former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations shared a New York Post article about Jewish groups being “extremely disturbed” by the White House strategy to combat antisemitism, which the Biden administration announced on May 25, the eve of Shavuot.

“Antisemitism is not hard to define if you’re serious about stopping it,” Haley posted.

Ron DeSantis, the governor of Florida and a presidential candidate, did not comment on Twitter about the White House strategy. Nor did presidential candidates Tim Scott, a South Carolina senator, and Vivek Ramaswamy, an entrepreneur.