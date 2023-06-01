Terror victim Meir Tamari laid to rest

Terror victim Meir Tamari was buried in Shaked in Samaria on Wednesday, a day after being shot near the Jewish community of Hermesh.

Tamari sustained a bullet wound to the upper body and was evacuated by helicopter to Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in Hadera, where he was pronounced dead.

Tamari was buried on his 32nd birthday.

“Today we were supposed to have a fun day with the children to celebrate your birthday,” his widow, Tal, said at the funeral. “Instead, we are here eulogizing you.”

Tamari moved to Hermesh four years ago after he married Tal, who grew up in the town. Tamari is survived by his wife and two children; Yahav, aged one, and Alma, aged three. Tal is a full-time mother and Israel365 is organizing a campaign to raise $72,000 to provide her with financial stability for the next two years. To donate, please click here.

Israel365 has learned that the family was touched by tragedy not so long ago. Meir’s mother-in-law married Binyamin Horgan, the widower of Esther Horgan. Horgan, a 52-year-old mother of six, was murdered in December 2020 while jogging in the Shaked Forest near her home in Tal Menashe, Shomron. In the wake of the tragedy, Israel365 and its family of supporters ran a campaign that helped the family to recover from its loss. Israel365 also produced a special illustrated edition of the Book of Esther in Esther’s memory, featuring her artwork and poetry.

Hermesh, a mostly secular community of about 240 Jews and non-Jews, has had more than its share of tragedy since it was established almost 40 years ago. In 2002, a terrorist from Al Aqsa Martyrs Brigade armed with an automatic weapon entered the community and murdered Orna Eshel (53), Hadas Turgeman (14), and Linoy Saroussi (14). In 2005, a resident of the community, Yevgeny Reider (28), was murdered in an Islamic Jihad shooting attack.

Samaria Regional Council chief Yossi Dagan demanded that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu take concrete steps to prevent Palestinian terrorist attacks.

“Wherever there is no settlement, there is terrorism. We will increase settlement, both to honor God and to strengthen the State of Israel,” Dagan said at the funeral.

“We cry out to the prime minister, the defense minister and other government ministers: This murder could have been prevented. Why did you close the checkpoints? Why didn’t you go on a military campaign against the Palestinian Terror Authority? We demand answers. Jewish blood cannot be forfeit,” he continued.

Dagan’s council earlier Wednesday called for an “Operation Defensive Shield 2” in the wake of dozens of shootings, stone-throwings and Molotov cocktail attacks that take place regularly in Samaria.

“Operation Defensive Shield” took place in 2002 in the midst of the Second Intifada. IDF units entered major Arab cities in Judea and Samaria to stop ongoing terrorism. It was launched two days after the Passover massacre, when a Palestinian suicide bomber attacked a seder dinner at Netanya’s Park Hotel, killing 30 civilians and wounding 140.