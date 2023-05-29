Subscribe
Study The Bible
IDF, terrorists clash across Judea and Samaria

Blessed is Hashem, my rock, who trains my hands for battle, my fingers for warfare

Psalms

144:

1

(the israel bible)

JNS

JNS

May 29, 2023

< 1 min read

Several Palestinians were wounded in Jenin early on Monday during clashes that erupted during an Israeli counterterrorism operation in the Samaria city.

Two terror suspects were arrested during the mission, according to Israeli media.

Armed clashes also broke out during Israel Defense Forces operations near Ramallah and Nablus, according to the reports.

The exchanges came shortly after Palestinian terrorists fired on Mevo Dotan in northern Samaria, causing damage to a vehicle at the entrance to the Jewish community.

Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s Jenin branch claimed responsibility for the attack, which caused no injuries.

Hours later, a home in the northern Israeli town of Gan Ner was struck by gunfire.

Earlier this month, Palestinian terrorists fired in the direction of the Gan Ner following a roadside dispute in which a Jewish resident of the town shot and killed an Arab Israeli.

In April, terrorist gunfire damaged several homes in Kibbutz Ma’ale Gilboa, located on the northeast end of the ridge of the Samarian hills within Green Line Israel.

Also on Monday, IDF soldiers shot and wounded a man spotted placing a bomb on Route 458 near the village of al-Mughayyir in Samaria.

The forces safely disposed of the device.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .