Palestinian “Expert” Claims Shavuot is Settler Propaganda

Fakhry Abu Diab, who is described in Palestinian media as a “Palestinian researcher specializing in Jerusalem affairs”, recently published an article in the Gaza-based Felesteen News describing the Biblical feast of Shavuot as Zionist propaganda which makes a baseless claim to take over Al Aqsa Mosque.

Abu Diab opens the article by claiming that Temple Mount groups are preparing to enter the compound in unprecedented numbers using the holiday as a pretext. It should be noted that this year, the Holiday of Shavuot falls on Friday, and Jews are prohibited from entering the Temple Mount on Friday.

“The occupation [Israel] and the Temple groups take advantage of all religious and national political events to storm Al-Aqsa Mosque, change the situation in it, and attack Islamic sanctities,” he wrote.

“The occupation uses religious occasions as a pretext, to try to drive Muslims from the mosque, and prove a false right, in an attempt to create a link between the Jewish holidays and the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, so that the world’s brains are washed with a false history.”

He then points out that the “Talmudists” claim that the Torah was given on the holiday of Shavuot but that this event took place distant from Al Aqsa.

“They claim the Torah was in a place called the Holy of Holies, inside the Temple, to prove their entitlement to Al-Aqsa Mosque, and to provoke the feelings of Muslims,” he wrote.

While it is true that the Talmud identifies the sixth of Sivan, the day of Shavuot, as the day on which the Torah was given, Shavuot is primarily observed as one of the three pilgrimage festivals when the Jewish nation ascended to the Temple. In the Bible, Shavuot marked the wheat harvest in the Land of Israel.

You shall observe the festival of Shavuot, of the first fruits of the wheat harvest; and the Feast of Ingathering at the turn of the year. Exodus 34:22

“During this day, the settlers try to enter in the clothes of priests, claiming that the priests were taking crops and milk on this day, following the revelation of the Torah inside the Temple Mount,” Abu Diab wrote.

It is forbidden for non-Kohanim to wear priestly garments. Also, according to the Bible, the Torah was given to the Jews on Mount Sinai.

“This holiday is derived from paganism and the Roman civilization that existed thousands of years ago,” Abu Diab claimed. “The Jewish rabbis have changed many beliefs and merged many holidays with their belief, and it has become customary as if it were a religious biblical holiday, and as if it was linked to the revelation of the Torah and the harvest of wheat.”

The article also quoted Rasem Obeidat, a political analyst, who agreed with Abu Diab’s understanding of the holiday of Shavuoth.

“This is considered one of the religious holidays, for which the temple groups have established a relationship with the ‘temple’,” Obeidat wrote. “Such as Easter.”

This news was first reported in the Elder of Ziyon blog.

