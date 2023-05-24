Hasmonean-Era Jewish Burial Site Destroyed in Arab Village

Responding to a tip that antiquities were being destroyed, police officers and officials from the Israel Antiquities Authority arrived at the Arab village of Mashhad in northern Israel. Construction on a private lot in the town using heavy equipment had completely destroyed an ancient burial cave carved out of rock.

After closer inspection, another burial cave with nine burial mounds was discovered under a pile of rubble. In the second cave, inspectors found three decorated ossuaries made of soft limestone and matching flat lids used for storing bones as part of the burial process. One coffin displayed a model resembling a mausoleum or a memorial hand called a nefesh, while the other had a circular wreath with drilled holes, symbolizing the triumph of the deceased over death.

The ossuaries had been moved from their original locations and were empty, leading investigators to suspect that the site had been targeted by antiquities thieves. Archaeologists discovered other items inside the burial cave, including glass vessels and beads, and clay candleholders.

Amir Ganor, director of the Robbery Prevention Unit, said, “The diggers completely destroyed an ancient burial cave and were, allegedly, in the midst of looting another burial cave. We will never know what the destroyed cave looked like or what was inside it and disappeared. Cultural assets that are almost 2,000 years old were lost forever.”

It is believed the ossuaries dated back approximately 1,850 years to the Hasmonean revolt against the Romans. Known as glosskamas, they were used for the secondary burial of Jews during the period following the Bar Kochba revolt of 132-135 C.E.

Construction work at the site was halted and several suspects were summoned for questioning at the police station on charges of damaging antiquities and failing to report the discovery of the ancient site.

“There’s a misconception that if people report discoveries, then it will stop the work and they’ll be delayed, but it’s not necessarily true,” said Nir Distelfeld, supervisor of the IAA Theft Prevention Unit’s northern region. “Here, instead of stopping and reporting, they didn’t do that, they were hiding it.”

Israel has approximately 35,000 antiquities sites. There is a legal obligation to report any accidental find of antiquities to the Antiquities Authority. Damaging antiquities is a criminal offense punishable by law with five years in prison or fines upwards of NIS 20,000.

The IAA inspectors removed the artifacts that were found at the site.

Mashhad is located on the site of Gath-Hepher mentioned in II Kings 14:25 as the home of Jonah. His supposed tomb is still pointed out by locals.