Israeli Lawmakers Participate in Thanksgiving Meal to Celebrate Conquering Temple Mount

Rabbis, ministers, members of the Knesset, and Temple Mount activists participated in a festive meal on Sunday to mark fifty-six years since the liberation of the Temple Mount site and the rest of our country, organized by the Temple Mount administration.

The event was attended by Rabbi Israel Ariel, Rabbi Baruch Kahana, Prof. Hillel Weiss, Rabbi Shimshon Elbaum, Minister Eli Cohen, Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, Minister Nir Barkat, Minister Miri Regev, Minister Amichai Eliyahu, Minister Yitzchak Waselrauf, Minister Idit Silman, Speaker of the Knesset Amir Ohana and members of the Knesset Amit Halevi, Dan Illouz, Ariel Kellner, Shlomo Karhi, Yitzhak Kreuzer, and Chairman of the World Zionist Organization, Yaakov Hagoel, and more.

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen predicted that the upcoming years would bring significant focus and growth to Jerusalem.:

“I had the privilege of leading a group of almost a hundred friends on the Temple Mount,” Cohen said. “This year, thanks to the right-wing government that puts Jerusalem at the head of its agenda, we will almost double the number of embassies located in Jerusalem.”

Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana quoted the acclaimed 20th-century Israeli poet, journalist, and politician Uri Zvi Greenberg.

“In the national context, when we talk about the Temple Mount, ‘The one who controls the Temple Mount, controls Jerusalem. And the one who controls Jerusalem controls the Land of Israel’,” Ohana said. “There is a clear logical connection here. I believe that.”

“And I am blessed to live in a generation in which many believe this, and not only believe but also … act so that this vision, this dream, will come true and I want to thank you for that. Not in my name, not in the name of the Knesset, and not even in the name of the people of Israel, but in the name of a hundred generations of Jews who dreamed. You are making it come true! Thank you very much”.

Transport Minister Miri Regev made a proud declaration.:

“Our job is to go up to the Temple Mount and say the things as we believe in them,” she said. “Because this is our country, our Jerusalem, and our Temple Mount”

Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir described his recent controversial visit to the site.

“I was on the Temple Mount today,” Bern Gvir said. “While there, I said that [Israeli] governance should be strengthened in Jerusalem and also in the Negev and Galilee. There were days when you, Rabbi Shimshon [Elbaum], and your father and grandfather, only they would go up. The gates of the Temple Mount were empty. But suddenly, you rub your eyes and behold, the Speaker of the Knesset comes here, and ministers, and cabinet members.”

”We are privileged to live in such times,” Ben Gvir continued. “With persistence and dedication, we will be privileged to bring the final redemption. There are changes we are making slowly and quietly.”