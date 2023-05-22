“If the foundations be destroyed, what can the righteous do?”

When I recently re-read Psalms 11, I was struck by its relevance to where we find ourselves today, here in the 21st century. David, Israel’s greatest King, found himself surrounded by his enemies—encouraged by his chief counselors of the day to “flee and take refugee,” but he refused. He regarded the God of Israel as infinitely more secure than any human fortress. We only have to briefly scan the headlines from the U.S. and Israel on any given day to know that we, “the people of the book,” are under attack. Christians and Jews alike who hold dear the principles of the Torah as the glue of our society are coming increasingly under persecution, marginalized and reviled. We are literally being shaken down to our very foundations.

Historically, the “foundations” referenced in Psalm 11 may be understood as the base upon which a people or a nation stands. It’s a metaphor for the order of society—the established institutions, the social and civic order upon which a country is built.

Biblically, the foundation of our two nations is the Torah and the Tanakh, the “Hebrew Bible.” If the foundation is destroyed, it may mean disrespected, abandoned or abolished. The Righteous can do only one action to repair or restore it: return to the study of the Tanakh. Once the Righteous return to the study, they must then teach it again to those who have abandoned it and to those who have not learned it. We have been given a mandate in Joel 1:3 to “Tell your children about it, and let your children tell their children, and their children the next generation.”

The Torah is the foundation upon which Israel and the Jewish People stand. Without it, both the foundation and its people will be destroyed. Two years ago, an attempt to do this was undertaken in Israel by leftist members of the Knesset who voted, successfully, to remove the study of the Tanakh and also the History of Israel from the state curriculum. The new Netanyahu-led Government reversed this legislation and “returned” the study of the Bible and the History of Israel to the state curriculum.

In the United States, the foundation is the Judeo-Christian tradition, which stands as the base of our Constitution and, therefore, of our Republic. The Founding Fathers were educated in and devoted to various concepts and laws in what they called the Hebrew Bible. To be more accurate, they were anchored in Mosaic Law. That is why America’s Rule of Law has its roots in Mosaic Law.

The Judeo-Christian tradition in America is under attack and has been so for decades, if not more. The frontal assault from the “woke” culture around us today is threefold and at times virulent, at times academic and at times purely religious. It can be interpreted as proof of the classic American antisemitism that I have been often criticized by fellow Christians for drawing attention to. In my opinion, that aspect of the attack on our Judeo-Christian tradition will never disappear because it is taught by every Christian denomination. It is not an attack on Christianity. It is an attack on Judaism. This destruction would leave the Constitutional Republic a Christian Nation.

However, the actual destruction of our Judeo-Christian tradition is the elimination of God from our Republic. It is NOT an issue of the separation of Church and State, as proposed by skillful apologists for the destruction of our Constitution and our Republic. It is the agenda of leftist anarchists, who seek to replace our Constitution, our Republic and our Judeo-Christian tradition, with a Communist and, therefore, godless regime.

We need as Americans to reclaim our Constitution, our Founding Fathers, and our Judeo-Christian tradition. Every church and synagogue in America must unite to fight for this. We must understand what it means to lose this Judeo-Christian tradition. It means the loss of our God-given rights, America’s moral and ethical base and America’s Rule of Law. To be very clear, it means communism, atheism and tyranny.

What about Israel? If America loses its Judeo-Christian tradition, the leftist agenda will be successful as well in Israel. Israel and the Jewish People in America and worldwide will experience virulent, weaponized antisemitism, designed to surpass Hitler’s failed Final Solution.

As Jews and Christians, we must stand united! The fainthearted counselors who told King David to flee believed that in their day the very cornerstone of Israel as a nation was in jeopardy—namely the Mosaic Law. Fast forward through the centuries and the cherished values of both Israel and America are under attack—and like David—we find ourselves surrounded by enemies on every side.

In the world we face today, the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob/Israel is calling every believer—Christian and Jew alike—to stand in defense of our cherished values. To let our voices be heard and seek to do all we can to turn the tide, each in our own sphere of influence.

The foundation and the future of America and Israel are being threatened. Our future and the freedom of our next generation of leadership—our children—hangs in the balance.

Fleeing is not an option, my friends.

Special thank you to Dr. Sandra Alfonsi, Sr. Academic Advisor to Proclaiming Justice to The Nations (PJTN), for her contribution to this article.

Laurie Cardoza Moore is the Founder and President of Proclaiming Justice to The Nations (PJTN), a Christian nonprofit dedicated to educating Christians on the biblical responsibility to support Israel and the Jewish brethren. She is the producer and host of the TV broadcast, “Focus On Israel,” seen globally. Resource more info at: www.pjtn.org