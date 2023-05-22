NRB invites leading Jewish media organization Israel365Media to bring Jews and Christians together at major convention

Israel365Media, Israel’s leading media company catering to the Christian Zionist audience, is playing a key role at this week’s National Religious Broadcasters Convention in Orlando, Florida.



The largest media company focused on bringing Israel to the Christian market, Israel365Media will play a leading role at the NRB convention by building connections and strategic relationships between Israeli startups and organizations, and Christian ministries, media, and business leaders, reaching millions of potential supporters and also arranging live relationship-building meetings.



Israel365Media will also be hosting special events including a Night to Celebrate Israel, a celebration of Israel’s 75th anniversary, with key speakers including author and motivational speaker Nick Vujicic; Dennis Prager, Israel365 founder Rabbi Tuly Weisz and music by musician Israeli Yair Levi. So far, over 500 people have signed up for the event.



Among the top startups and organizations who will be appearing at the NRB convention under the Israel365Media umbrella, are the Israeli Ministry of Tourism, EL AL, My Heritage, Shiloh Israel Children’s Fund, IDSF, HolyGems, Blessed Buy Israel, Magdala VR360, and more.



Rabbi Tuly Weisz said, “Out of all the anniversary milestones, Jewish and Christian leaders celebrating Israel’s 75th anniversary together at the NRB, the largest faith-based media gathering, is a hopeful sign for all those who care about Israel. By uniting together, we can rewrite the narrative and change the way people around the world view Israel and the Jewish people.”



“Both Israel and the Jewish people are near and dear to the hearts of Evangelicals, and we are honored to have the opportunity to celebrate the miracle of Israel with our Israeli brothers and sisters at this special event this year,” Troy Miller, President, and CEO of NRB told Israel365 News. “In partnering with Israel365, we have one clear message: we want Christians and Jews to do life together. We are eager to create a space where leaders from both faiths can spark relationships, do business and ministry together, and be an active part of each other’s lives. This is the vision God gives us through His word, and we want to be a part of that promise.”



Shlomo Schreibman, Director of Sales and Marketing at Israel365Media said, “We are super excited and humbled by the teamwork and partnerships generated for Israel365 Media and Israel365 night to celebrate Israel @75 in Orlando next week at the NRB Convention.



“Join us in Orlando next week at the NRB Convention, where we will be joined by an exceptional lineup of world-renowned influencers and visionary leaders.

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our extraordinary clients for entrusting us with their digital innovation needs and allowing us to establish fruitful connections with prominent Christian media, ministries, and enterprises. Together, let us embark on a remarkable journey of growth and success.”



The NRB convention, which this year will take place at the Orlando World Center Marriott in Florida between May 22-25, is the leading conference for Christian communicators from all over the world and attracts thousands of participants from all industries.

Israel365Media will be hosting booths located in the Cypress Ballroom offering Christian leaders a unique opportunity to connect with Israel.

Come visit Israel365 Media at the NRB Convention or for more information about Israel365Media please visit https://www.israel365media.com/.