Remarkable exporters of Judea and Samaria produce to appear at Christian convention 

A unique company—Blessed Buy Israel—will appear at this year’s National Religious Broadcasters Convention in Orlando, Florida next week.



As Israel has come under significant scrutiny and boycotts throughout the 21st century, one family in the US, with a lot of involvement in Holocaust education and remembrance, saw the parallels between movements such as BDS and 1930s Germany and decided to take matters into their own hands.

After the European Union and the Obama administration brought in regulations stating that products made in Judea and Samaria could not be labeled as being from Israel, Steve Wearp left his distinguished job as a Caterpillar engineer and sold the family home in Texas to pursue his dream of advocating for the land and people of Israel full-time.

It was then that Steve, his wife, and their five sons decided to launch a family business selling merchandise exclusively made in Judea and Samaria.

“It was one of those situations that if we don’t act, then in a lot of ways we are as guilty as our forefathers who didn’t speak up during the Holocaust” Blessed Buy Israel’s Benjamin Wearp told Israel 365 News. “That was our call to action. So a few months later, we traveled to Judea and Samaria and talked to different people who made products, and by the end of that year, we had products here in the US to sell.”

More than just products of fantastic quality such as olive oil, honey, or soap, Blessed Buy Israel also brings the stories of families from Judea and Samaria who produce the commodities to the fore, highlighting the difficult and at times dangerous, yet holy, mission these people are engaged in.

Strengthening businesses in Judea and Samaria is a unique way for the Christian Zionist community to support Israel and build a connection with the Holy Land. “More and more Christians are waking up to this,” Benjamin said. “God’s will is for all Christians to bless and support Israel. So we’re trying to spread that message, trying to raise awareness, and be a bridge to connect people to Israel.”

BlessedBuyIsrael will be hosting a booth in the Cypress Ballroom — Booth 127, offering a showcase of their products and a unique opportunity to connect with Israel and those helping fulfill the prophecy of the ingathering of the exiles.



Visit Blessed Buy Israel at the NRB Convention, or for more information about Blessed Buy Israel, please visit https://blessedbuyisrael.com/