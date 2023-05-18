Jerusalem Day: In pictures

Thousands of people gathered in Jerusalem for Thursday’s annual Flag March, celebrating the reunification of Jerusalem after the 1967 Six-Day War.

The march, typically featuring thousands of Israeli youths waving Israeli flags, is part of the annual Jerusalem Day festivities. Its route passes through Damascus Gate and proceeds through the Old City to the Western Wall.

Earlier on Thursday, several Knesset members visited the Temple Mount in celebration of Jerusalem Day.

Likud Party MKs Amit Halevi, Ariel Kallner, and Dan Illouz went up to the Tempe Mount and were joined by former MK Shulamit Mualem-Rafaeli. During their visit, they sang “Hatikvah,” Israel’s national anthem.

We take a look at some photos from throughout Jerusalem Day.

Young Jewish men hold Israeli flags as they dance at Damascus Gate in Jerusalem’s Old City, during Jerusalem Day celebrations, May 18, 2023. Photos by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90