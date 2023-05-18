Subscribe
Study The Bible
Donate to israel365

Jerusalem Day: In pictures

Pray for the well-being of Yerushalayim; “May those who love you be at peace.

Psalms

122:

6

(the israel bible)

Staff Writer

Staff Writer

May 18, 2023

2 min read

Thousands of people gathered in Jerusalem for Thursday’s annual Flag March, celebrating the reunification of Jerusalem after the 1967 Six-Day War.

The march, typically featuring thousands of Israeli youths waving Israeli flags, is part of the annual Jerusalem Day festivities. Its route passes through Damascus Gate and proceeds through the Old City to the Western Wall.

Earlier on Thursday, several Knesset members visited the Temple Mount in celebration of Jerusalem Day.

Likud Party MKs Amit Halevi, Ariel Kallner, and Dan Illouz went up to the Tempe Mount and were joined by former MK Shulamit Mualem-Rafaeli. During their visit, they sang “Hatikvah,” Israel’s national anthem.

We take a look at some photos from throughout Jerusalem Day.

Young Jewish men hold Israeli flags as they dance at Damascus Gate in Jerusalem’s Old City, during Jerusalem Day celebrations, May 18, 2023. Photos by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90
On the Temple Mount are, from left, former Jewish Home Party MK Shulamit Mualem-Rafaeli and Likud MKs Dan Illouz, Ariel Kallner and Amit Halevi, May 18, 2023. Courtesy of Beyadenu.

Share this article

Related articles

Rabbi Leo Dee offered role of special envoy by Foreign Ministy

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Tel Aviv ANU–Museum of the Jewish People buys Codex Sassoon for $33.5 million

JNS

JNS

Jerusalem will soon be Israel’s first million-denizen city

JNS

JNS

Plant trees in Israel’s strategic Biblical heartland to solidify Israel’s control over Judea and Samaria.

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2023

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .