Brand new documentary on modern US radicalism to premiere at Christian convention

“Confronting Radicals,” a powerful new documentary, will premiere at the National Religious Broadcasters convention in Orlando, Florida, on Wednesday, May 24th.

Based on the book, “Confronting Radicals: What America Can Learn From Israel”, by David Rubin, the film uncovers the extremist Left’s plan to transform the USA and reveals what America can learn from Israel’s enduring commitment to freedom and Biblical morality.

Over the past few years, the US has seen an ever-increasing polarization in society, from a nation of traditional values to a more socialist, gender and ethnically-confused worldview that sees America as evil.

In “Confronting Radicals,” American-Israeli David Rubin identifies the existential challenges currently facing the US and, most importantly, provides the necessary solutions direct from Israel. The Jewish State spent the first thirty years of its existence under a socialist government and, for decades, has battled the radical elements of Palestinian and Arab society to ensure its survival.

This battle has continued into the 21st century, with the modern extreme Left in the US seeking to further question Israel’s very existence.

David Rubin is an American-Israeli activist, philanthropist, author, and former mayor of Shiloh, Israel, in the biblical heartland of Samaria. In 2001 Rubin was driving home one evening from Jerusalem with his three-year-old son, and three Palestinian terrorists ambushed their car.



Rubin was wounded in the leg, and his son was shot in the head, but the bullet missed his brain stem by millimeters, and he survived the attack.

As a result, Rubin founded the Shiloh Israel Children’s Fund (SICF) – a charity dedicated to healing the trauma of child victims of terrorist attacks and rebuilding the biblical heartland of Israel through the children.



“Confronting Radicals” features contributions from luminaries, including FOX News contributor David Webb; former Congresswoman Michele Bachmann; former Israeli ambassador to the US Michael Oren; journalist and author Caroline Glick; and Israeli scholar of Arab culture Mordechai Kedar.

The Shiloh Israel Children’s Fund will be hosting a booth in the Cypress Ballroom — Booth 127, offering Christian leaders a unique opportunity to connect with Israel and support those most in need: terror victims and their families.

Visit Shiloh Israel Children’s Fund at the NRB Convention. For more information about Shiloh Israel Children’s Fund and David Rubin, please visit www.shilohisraelchildren.org/ and www.davidrubinisrael.com