Subscribe
Study The Bible
Donate to israel365

Jerusalem will soon be Israel’s first million-denizen city

Pray for the well-being of Yerushalayim; “May those who love you be at peace.

Psalms

122:

6

(the israel bible)

JNS

JNS

May 18, 2023

< 1 min read

Jerusalem is on track to become Israel’s first city with more than one million residents, according to data published ahead of Thursday’s celebrations marking 56 years of a reunified capital.

The Central Bureau of Statistics report published on Wednesday shows that 984,500 people currently call Jerusalem home, with one in 10 Israelis residing in the Jewish state’s most populous city.

A total of 595,100, or 60.8%, of Jerusalem’s residents, are defined as Jewish and other non-Arab populations while 39.2% are Arabs. About 29% of the city’s residents are haredi Jews—around half of the city’s Jewish and other population. One out of every four haredi Jews in Israel lives in Jerusalem.

During 2022, the city’s population increased by 13,200 residents.

About 20,200 were added to the population naturally (births minus the deaths) and another 8,500 were added due to international migration. But a net 15,500 Jerusalemites left the city as 27,700 persons left for other localities while 12,200 new residents arrived from elsewhere in Israel.

Beit Shemesh, Tel Aviv and Bnei Brak were the main cities seeing migration to Jerusalem. Beit Shemesh, Tel Aviv and Givat Ze’ev were the main places people moved to from Jerusalem.

The fertility rate in Jerusalem was 3.86 children per woman, higher than the national average of 3. For Jewish and other women the rate was 4.39 compared to the national average for Jews and others of 3, and for Arab women it was 3.09 versus the national average for Arabs of 2.85.

Share this article

Related articles

Security preparations underway for annual Jerusalem flag march

JNS

JNS

PA calls on ICC to issue arrest warrant for Ben-Gvir

JNS

JNS

Netanyahu hails ‘perfect’ operation against Islamic Jihad

JNS

JNS

Plant trees in Israel’s strategic Biblical heartland to solidify Israel’s control over Judea and Samaria.

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2023

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .