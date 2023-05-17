Lawsuit claims Rudy Giuliani told Jews to ‘get over Passover’

In a $10 million sexual assault lawsuit against former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, a former associate, Noelle Dunphy, claimed that he engaged in “alcohol-drenched rants that included sexist and racist remarks.”

In one such rant, Giuliani allegedly said, “Jews want to go through their freaking Passover all the time, man oh man. Get over the Passover. It was like 3,000 years ago. The Red Sea parted. Big deal. It’s not the first time that happened.”

The lawsuit claims the comments were recorded. Dunphy also claimed Giuliani commented about “‘freakin Arabs’ and Jews” and that, in one instance, talking about Jewish men “implied that their penises were inferior due to ‘natural selection.'”

The 70-page complaint was filed in New York Supreme Court on Monday, accusing Giuliani of “sexual assault and harassment, wage theft, and other misconduct” that began after she began working as his director of business development in 2019 at a salary of one million dollars a year. Still, she claims to have been terminated in January 2021 after demanding to be paid. She also claims that they were romantically involved at one point and that he was constantly under the effects of alcohol. The lawsuit also alleges Giuliani and former president Donald Trump sold pardons for $2 million.

“He made clear that satisfying his sexual demands – which came virtually anytime, anywhere – was an absolute requirement of her employment and his legal representation,” she claimed in the lawsuit.

Ted Goodman, a spokesperson for Giuliani, said the former New York City mayor “unequivocally denies the allegations raised by Ms. Dunphy.

Giuliani’s attorney, Robert Costello, told the Daily Beast that despite her claims, Dunphy “never worked for any Giuliani entity.”

“These are libelous allegations drafted by an individual with no lawyer because no lawyer would associate themselves with this nonsense,” Costello said. “Unfortunately, when you are in the public eye, you become a target for these predators. Any cursory due diligence will reveal that this person is not truthful, and any publication of these lies will be purely malicious on the part of your publication.”

Giuliani served as the 107th Mayor of New York City from 1994 to 2001. He joined President Donald Trump’s personal legal team in April 2018. However, his license to practice law was suspended in New York State in June 2021 and in the District of Columbia in July 2021, pending an investigation on his efforts to dispute the results of the 2020 presidential election.