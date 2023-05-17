Zionist security organization to make first appearance at major Christian convention

Zionist security-based movement, the Israel Defense and Security Forum (IDSF), will appear for the first time at this year’s National Religious Broadcasters Convention in Orlando, Florida.



Founded by Brig. Gen. (res.) Amir Avivi, the IDSF, views Israel’s security as the top national priority, helping to ensure the sovereignty of the Jewish people in their homeland for generations to come.



“We believe that national security is first and foremost about national values, our connection to Judaism, our heritage, history in the Bible, and our Zionist values,” Avivi told Israel365 News. “We are bringing the Evangelical world an important message and important values.”

Comprising almost 18,000 reserve and retired commanders and officers from all Israeli defense and security forces branches, the IDSF believes that Israel’s security is only secure in its ability to protect itself while thwarting any threat to its safety.



“We’re dominating national media, social media. We’re developing research capabilities. We are deeply involved in decision-making, working with the government and the parliament. Now that we have grown a lot in Israel, we’re reaching out to Jewish communities and the Evangelical world.”



Avivi will be showcasing some of his organization’s most impressive work, including new videos of Shiloh and the biblical site of Joshua’s Altar, and these areas are central to one of the core beliefs of the IDSF; that Israel must begin to exercise its sovereignty over Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley and the way to do this is to settle the land with Israeli families, strengthening national security.



“From the point of view of a general who has been in the IDF 30 years and as somebody whose family has been living in the land of Israel for 15 generations, we bring a unique perspective connecting Judaism and Zionism and national security,” Avivi said. “Our deep connection with the Evangelical world is the values we share. There is a huge challenge, especially with the younger generation in the evangelical communities, to bring this voice to the communities. The older generation saw the Six-Day War. They saw the people of Israel at the peak of their spirit and Zionist values. Over the last two, three decades, we have seen a decline.”

Speaking of what he hopes to see at the convention, Avivi told Israel365 News, “We would like to achieve cooperation with the main TV stations and broadcast the high quality and amazing videos that we produce/ We want to see how we can build this because this is not a message you see often and certainly not from Israeli generals.”

IDSF will host a booth in the Cypress Ballroom — Booth 127, offering Christian leaders a unique opportunity to connect with Israel.



Visit IDSF at the NRB Convention, or for more information about IDSF, please visit https://idsf.org.il/en/.