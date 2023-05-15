Jewish Aliyah Organization to appear at major Christian convention for first time

Yad L’Olim, the not-for-profit organization whose mission is to help Jews return and settle in the Land of Israel, will be appearing at this year’s National Religious Broadcasters Convention in Orlando, Florida.

Former Member of the Israeli Knesset and the Founder and CEO f Yad L’Olim, Rabbi Dov Lipman, said, “We believe that we live in a special time when there is a connection between the Jewish and Christian people over love and support for Israel. Therefore, we believe it’s really important for the Christian community to be aware of the incredible things happening in Israel, especially the fulfillment of the Biblical prophecies of the ingathering of the exiles.”

Yad L’Olim assists olim [literally “those who go up,” referring to Jews who move to Israel] from all nationalities to navigate complex government bureaucracy and systems, ensuring the Olim have a smooth and successful settlement in the Jewish homeland. In March 2022, Yad L’Olim also opened a special department to help guide the tens of thousands of olim affected by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine War.

“I think we all recognize the miracle called the State of Israel. And we recognize the open revelation of God that’s taking place here,” Lipman stated. “You take a land that was desolate for 2000 years, exactly as the Bible says it would be. But then the prophets say that the people of Israel will return, and the land will flourish again. We recognize this as a once-in-history story of biblical proportions.”

Yad L’Olim also serves as a voice in the Israeli government for Olim from all backgrounds, working to improve government policies to help olim. In the two years since its founding, over 30,000 olim families from 40 different countries have been helped by Yad L’Olim with both pre and post-Aliyah guidance.

“There’s so much false negativity in the world about Israel and its story,” Lipman told Israel 365 News. “One of the roles that I am blessed to play as someone who grew up in America, served as a member of Knesset, speaks English as a mother tongue, and also understands the Christian community is to be able to share the special things that are happening here in Israel with people of faith around the world.”

The NRB convention, which will take place this year at the Orlando World Center Marriott in Florida between May 22-25, is the leading conference for Christian communicators worldwide and attracts thousands of participants from all industries.

Speaking of what he hopes to see at the convention, Lipman told Israel365 News, “My goal in being at the convention is to share the good word about Israel with all the attendees and generate even more love and support for the Jewish state. I also seek to establish partnerships with Christians who want to be involved in the fulfillment of God’s promises taking place in the Holy Land.”

Yad L’Olim will be hosting a booth in the Cypress Ballroom — Booth 127, offering Christian leaders a unique opportunity to connect with Israel and those helping fulfill the prophecy of the ingathering of the exiles.

Visit Yad L’Olim at the NRB Convention, or for more information about Yad L’Olim, please visit https://www.yadlolim.org/.