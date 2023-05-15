Subscribe
Study The Bible
Donate to israel365

PA calls on ICC to issue arrest warrant for Ben-Gvir

JNS

JNS

May 15, 2023

< 1 min read

The Palestinian Authority requested on Sunday that the Internation Criminal Court issue an arrest warrant for Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir over his call for a large-scale counterterror operation in Judea and Samaria, The Jerusalem Post reported.

In an interview with local media following “Operation Shield and Arrow,” Ben-Gvir praised as “good and important” the targeted killing of six top Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists during the five-day conflict, adding: “The next operation must be in Judea and Samaria.”

In its appeal to the ICC, Ramallah accused Ben-Gvir of “incitement” and of supporting “a bloody aggression” against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, according to the report.

The P.A. denounced Ben-Gvir’s remarks as “a license to kill Palestinian citizens” and a call for “an unjustified military escalation, which reflects an expansionist colonial mentality to perpetuate the gradual annexation” of Judea and Samaria.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised on Sunday “Operation Shield and Arrow” after an Egyptian-brokered ceasefire ended the fighting against PIJ the previous night.

“The execution was perfect. With a continuous initiative, we thwarted the entire top of the organization and damaged combat equipment that endangered Israel’s security,” the premier remarked at the start of the weekly Cabinet meeting in Jerusalem.

“We destroyed 17 jihadist headquarters, eliminated dozens of terrorists, hit rocket and missile depots, thwarted anti-tank squads and more. I would like to thank the members of the security establishment and the citizens of Israel, and especially the residents of the [‘Gaza Envelope’], for the firm stand that allowed us to succeed in the operation. We changed the equation,” Netanyahu said.

Share this article

Related articles

Netanyahu hails ‘perfect’ operation against Islamic Jihad

JNS

JNS

Israel, PIJ terror group reach fragile truce after five days of war

JNS

JNS

Egypt: Ceasefire talks so far unsuccessful

JNS

JNS

Plant trees in Israel’s strategic Biblical heartland to solidify Israel’s control over Judea and Samaria.

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2023

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .