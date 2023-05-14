My Intercessory Call to Israel Through an Epic Dream

Why am I happy that after many decades of prayer for Israel and the region that a global 3-week fasting prayer initiative has been called to fulfil Isaiah 62: 6-7? Doesn’t my own country have enough problems morally, culturally and financially to keep my prayer life occupied?

However, many years ago, in my ‘20s during a period of fasting and prayer, I experienced an epic dream. In my dream I was standing on Mt. Zion, and I saw angry nations advancing because the Jews were again in possession of their capital Jerusalem and the Promised Land. The nations were defiantly shaking their fists at Israel and chanting hatred.

Concerning an anti-semitic slogan, recently the Gatestone Institute published an article: “The Real Meaning of ‘From The River To The Sea, Palestine Will Be Free.’”

This chant is a call-to-arms to destroy Israel, claiming that Israel has no right to exist between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean– all the land that currently comprising the world’s only Jewish state.

The slogan reflects the wishes of Iran and its terror proxies — Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Hezbollah — to replace tiny Israel with a 57th Islamic state.

By chanting this slander on university campuses, misguided activists serve as mouthpieces for terrorists who murder people in cold blood. It grieves me that a Palestinian mother praised her son for murdering a Jewish mother and her two daughters. How can a generation learn peace with such a hateful upbringing?

In my dream suddenly from heaven I saw the Shekinah glory of God, and I heard the Almighty say that I must stand with Israel when all the nations turn against Israel. This has surely happened: the United Nations General Assembly has passed more resolutions critical of Israel than against all other nations combined!

In the dream I also saw a word —hegemony—sitting on top of a huge pillar. I had to look up hegemony in the dictionary. It means control, dominion, sovereignty, military dominance, describing the territorial spirit that usurps the Holy Land, the Land of Israel.

The chant “From the river to the sea Palestine shall be free” is a hegemonic spirit. It covets all of the Promised Land for itself. Maps in Palestinian textbooks pretend that Israel doesn’t exist.

What God said to me in my epic dream—to stand with Israel in the face of defiant nations— I believe he wants all Bible-believing Christians to do, and that is, to stand with Israel when all nations turn against Israel.

God knows Israel is not perfect, but nevertheless the Almighty at this time has decided to bring the Jewish people home for redemption. He expects Israel’s half brothers to make room for them. Instead, a narrative has begun that the miraculous day of Israel’s Independence is a Nakba (Catastrophe). Although today—May 14, 1948— was a miraculous day of biblical proportions, the Arabs have swallowed the lie that Jewish independence was a catastrophe. But the Jews have had their own Nakbas—countless pogroms, the Inquisition, the horrors of the Holocaust as well as nearly a million Jews being expelled from Arab lands. They had nowhere else to go but here.

God refers to Israel in Zechariah 2: 8 as the apple of his eye. For this is what the LORD Almighty says: “for whoever touches you touches the apple of his eye.” To hate Israel and to deny Israel her place in the sun is to oppose Israel’s God and to poke him in the eye. You can’t despise God’s people and claim to worship the God of Israel.

I must ask professing Christians: Do we really believe what the Bible teaches about Israel? As believers, are we looking biblically for redemption coming again to Jerusalem?

The Bible teaches that nations and individuals who have hated Israel will be cursed and separated by Messiah. When the Good Shepherd returns, in Matthew Chapter 25, he prophesied that he will separate sheep nations from goat nations. This is according to the rule of Genesis 12: 3, “I will bless those who bless the Jewish people and I will curse him [literally down to the individual] who curses Israel.”

In Genesis 15:18-21, God appeared to Abraham and said: “I will assign this land to your offspring.” God made a covenant – an agreement or contract – with Abraham. But also in the Bible God made clear that the land of Israel would not be given to the descendants of Abraham’s son Ishmael, but rather to Abraham’s son Isaac. In Genesis 17:19, God told Abraham: “Sarah your wife shall bear you a son, and you shall name him Isaac; and I will maintain My covenant with him as an everlasting covenant for his offspring to come.”

God did graciously promise to bless Ishmael, the ancestor of the Muslims, and to create a great nation from him, but God’s covenant with Abraham was to be maintained through Isaac and his descendants, not Ishmael. There should be no ambiguity over the land deed of covenant.

Thank you for joining with me to pray for the peace of Jerusalem not just for a 3-week season of prayer but until Jesus returns! Maranatha and shalom!

To learn more about the ministry of Christine Darg or to contact her, visit her website at www.JerusalemChannel.TV