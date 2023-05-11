MDA on high alert: Requests blood drive, warns against ambulance sirens

As Israel continues to come under rocket fire from Gaza, Magen David Adom (MDA), Israel’s National Emergency Medical Organization, conducted a situation assessment yesterday, after which the alert level was elevated to its highest. Reinforced with thousands of volunteers, MDA teams are manning in full all the MDA lifesaving vehicles throughout the country. MDA is operating in full coordination with the IDF, Home Front Command, the Police, Fire Fighters, and all the security authorities.

Since the ongoing “Shield and Arrow” operation began, MDA teams have provided medical treatment to 32 people nationwide, of whom fifteen were lightly injured while running to a bomb shelter, while 17 suffered from panic attacks.

MDA instructed its drivers to avoid using sirens similar to the Red Alert sirens that warn of incoming rockets.

“It is important in these times to show maximum sensitivity to the feelings of the Israeli public. In order to prevent unnecessary panic, I have this morning instructed Magen David Adom’s teams to use the ambulance sirens sensibly and use other means that are available to them,” MDA Director General Eli Bin told the organization’s drivers,’ warning that the sirens could cause the public to panic.

MDA Blood Services are requesting blood donations and operating in areas reinforced against rocket attacks to facilitate shipments of blood to the hospitals and maintain a regular flow of supply to the hospitals, especially at this time.

MDA asks the public to follow carefully the Home Front Command guidelines emphasizing that “these guidelines are saving lives”.

“MDA team members are working in full deployment, manning all of MDA lifesaving vehicles throughout the country,” Bin said. “We are providing, and will continue to provide, the necessary response to each incident and to any call for assistance. MDA teams, alongside the security forces, have reached all the sights damaged by rockets and are providing the necessary care – up to this time, without any direct physical injuries. I call the public to act according to the Home Front Command guidelines – and at the designated places – to stay close to the shelter. In the time of an incident, call MDA 101 emergency phone number and report in real-time. At this time, we call the public to come and donate blood – especially O- & O+ blood types; we need you now more than ever”.

The public is reminded that for emergency medical assistance, call Magen David Adom – dial 101.