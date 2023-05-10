Israeli forces kill two terrorists in raid near Jenin

Israeli forces killed two Palestinian terrorists during a raid overnight Tuesday in Qabatiya, located south of Jenin in Samaria, according to the military.

Palestinian gunmen opened fire from a passing vehicle on troops searching for wanted suspects in the town, according to the Israel Defense Forces. The soldiers returned fire, killing the terrorists.

The Palestinian Authority Health Ministry identified the casualties as Ahmad Jamal Assaf, 19, and Warani Walid Qatanat, 24, both from Jenin.

A third Palestinian was reportedly wounded in the exchange.

An M-16 rifle and a pistol were also seized during the operation, according to the IDF.

מחבלים ירו לעבר לוחמי צה"ל מתוך רכב במהלך פעילות מבצעית הלילה בכפר קבטיה שבמרחב חטיבת מנשה.

הלוחמים הגיבו באש לעבר שני המחבלים והרגו אותם. על המחבלים אותרו והוחרמו רובה מסוג M-16 ואקדח pic.twitter.com/tY9esAGw8s — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) May 10, 2023

On Tuesday, an Israeli soldier was lightly wounded when a roadside bomb detonated during a counter-terror operation in Nablus.

Two terror suspects were arrested during the raid, and two M-16 rifles and ammunition were also seized.

Earlier the same day, Border Police foiled a terror attack in Huwara in Samaria, arresting a 22-year-old Palestinian in possession of two knives. The suspect was acting suspiciously in the flashpoint Palestinian village, and was detained for questioning by security forces.

A letter to the suspect’s parents was also found on his person, in which he apologized and promised them they would receive large sums of money as a result of his terror activities. It was an apparent reference to the Palestinian Authority’s “Pay-to-Slay” policy of providing monthly stipends to terrorists jailed in Israel and to their families.

The events came shortly after the IDF killed three top Palestinian Islamic Jihad leaders in strikes across the Gaza Strip. Israel also struck 10 sites belonging to PIJ, including weapons manufacturing facilities and depots.

The military dubbed the campaign “Operation Shield and Arrow.”