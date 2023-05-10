Oklahoma declares May as Jewish American Heritage Month

May has been declared as Jewish American Heritage Month by Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt at a ceremony held Monday at Oklahoma’s State Capitol.

Members of the local Jewish community and Combat Antisemitism Movement representatives attended the event in Oklahoma City.

“As we gather together to celebrate Jewish American Heritage Month, we’re reminded of the values that make our state and our nation great,” Governor Stitt said. “Among these values is religious freedoms for everyone, so in Oklahoma, we are so proud to honor and respect the religious diversities of our communities. We’re home to thousands of Jewish Oklahomans and we celebrate the richness of our cultures and the contributions that each bring to our state.”

In addition to Governor Stitt, speakers included Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond, Speaker of the Oklahoma House of Representatives Chris McCall, CAM Founder Adam Beren, Executive Director of the Jewish Federation of Greater Oklahoma City Rachel Johnson, former Jewish War Veterans National Commander Dr. Barry Schneider, and Chabad Rabbi Ovadia Goldman.

Jewish American Heritage Month thus far this year has been recognized by more than 30 US states in 2023, including California and Texas.

In 2006, Congress passed a bipartisan resolution urging “the President to issue each year a proclamation calling on state and local governments and the people of the United States to observe an American Jewish History Month.”

Then-President George W. Bush officially declared May as Jewish American Heritage Month.

Since then, successive presidents from both parties have all issued annual declarations declaring May as Jewish American Heritage Month. President Biden wrote in his proclamation at the end of April that Jewish American “values, culture and contributions have shaped our character as a nation.”