Rashida Tlaib to be ‘special guest’ at ‘nakba’ event at Capitol Visitor Center

JNS

JNS

May 9, 2023

< 1 min read

Nine groups that are known for opposing Israel plan to gather on Wednesday for “Nakba 75 and the Palestinian People” at the Capitol Visitor Center in Washington, D.C., with Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) as a “special guest.”

“May 15th marks 75 years since the beginning of the nakba, which means ‘catastrophe,’ ” per the event announcement. “Seventy-five years ago, Zionist militias and the new Israeli military violently expelled approximately three-quarters of all Palestinians from their homes and homeland in what became the State of Israel.”

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan recently rebuked Tlaib for referring to Israel as an “apartheid” state, a claim the congresswoman has said often. “Tlaib’s ignorance and hate toward Jews and Israel know no bounds,” he said.

Among the event sponsors are Jewish Voice for Peace Action, American Friends Service Committee and U.S. Campaign for Palestinian Rights, all of which have been banned from entering Israel.

